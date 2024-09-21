Thinklab Group donates N30million to Borno flood victims, environmental research control

Dr Sa’id Alkali Kori, the founder of ThinkLab Group Limited, has donated #20 million to the Borno State Government to aid in flood disaster relief efforts following the floodwaters that ravaged about 70 per cent of Maiduguri city.

Also, Dr Kori announced an additional a long-term intervention of #10Million research grant for research on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Control measures to mitigate the effects of future disasters.

The donation was presented by Dr Abba Damuna, Director of Projects, Thinklab Group Limited, accompanied by other delegates from the organization. The donation was graciously received by a delegation from the Borno State Government.

Dr. Kori explained that the latest donation underscores his dedication to supporting communities in times of crisis.

“The funds will be allocated to immediate relief measures and long-term recovery initiatives, providing essential resources and support to those affected by the flooding. This substantial contribution comes in the wake of severe flooding that has devastated communities across the region.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has expressed profound gratitude for Dr. Kori’s generous contribution, noting that it will significantly bolster their efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to the displaced and impacted residents.

Zulum represented by Baba Bukar Gujbawu Chairman Committee on Flood, noted that donation is expected to aid in the procurement of emergency supplies, infrastructure repair, and other critical needs.

“Dr. Kori’s act of generosity reflects his ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes and his recognition of the urgent need for support in disaster-stricken areas.

“As the recovery process continues, Dr. Kori’s donation will play a crucial role in alleviating the hardships faced by the residents of Borno State, offering hope and relief to those in need,” he said.