There is hope for Nigerian Youth – NYCN National President

Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, the president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has asserted that with the concluded national conference, there is hope for the Nigerian youth.

Sukubo speaking at the conference held recently in Abuja, emphasised that for the first time, the voices of Nigerian youth have been heard, loud and clear.

The youth president disclosed that, unlike other conferences that end up being mere talk-shows, the communique titled “New Dawn for Nigerian Youth” has since been fine-tuned into implementable recommendations for requisite executive and legislative action.

“Indeed, 2022 will be a year that Nigerian youth can look forward to far-reaching reforms that will positively impact their lives, in the aftermath of the National Youth Conference 2021,” Sukubo said.

She noted that already, an unprecedented N60bn has been allocated to youth development in the national development plan, which will not only enable the ministry to scale-up opportunities for youth but also extend beyond the present administration.

“Truly, a new dawn beckons! Amongst the forward-looking recommendations include a proposal for legislation to abolish the clause on the “number of years- experience” in the employment of youth,” she said.

She reiterated that abolishing the clause on the “number of years- experience” in employment will make more youth access job opportunities in the employment market, and also propel investment in the training required to match skills for the job opening.

According to Sukubo, other recommendations include fast-tracking processes for a National Disability Allowance for the physically challenged youth; creation of youth departments in all local governments of the federation to address youth concerns, considerations, and programmes; consideration of the cooperative system as financial enablers to fund political ambitions of the youth; 40% appointment allowance for young people; full adoption of the mentorship system, a youth ideas bank should be created; unemployment benefits for unemployed youth amongst others.”

Some of the participants that spoke with BusinessDay about their experience at the conference expressed their joy that their voices have been heard.

Kingsley Haruna, a youth corp member summed it up, this way, “Our opinion has been heard, I believe that there will be positive changes, and the impact will be far-reaching.”

Another delegate Taiye Alabi thanked Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development, stating that the minister has shown his love for the Nigerian Youth. She expressed optimism that the resolutions of the conference will be implemented.

Already, the ministry of youth and sports development is fine-tuning processes for crafting a memo from the recommendations, to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), whilst concerted efforts in engaging the National Assembly is ongoing, to give legal teeth to those requiring legislations.