The Special Foundation launched to educate, upskill, Nigerian youth

The Special Foundation (TSF), better known as the Special Youth Leadership Foundation was recently launched to improve access to education for children from less economically disadvantaged communities after a decade of such a move.

It was a historic day for Nigerian youth at the wings office complex in Victoria Island, Lagos State where the launch took place.

The Foundation is a private social impact organisation focused on building and developing Africa’s next set of leaders by providing quality education and educational infrastructure in under-served communities.

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria was on the ground to grace the occasion of the launch. And in his speech, he commended the initiative on being part of the solution.

“Youths by themselves are the solution to Nigeria’s problems and what the Special Foundation is doing by helping young people through skill acquisition, employment generation, and wealth creation, is contributing for youths to become part of the solution to a youth and national problem,” he said.

Seyi Akinwale, the executive director of the Special Foundation, in his speech, emphasised the essence of the role quality education plays in the development of nations.

“If you want to change the quality of leaders, you have to change the collective mindset of the people.

“The Special Foundation is a community of young professionals who came together and put their knowledge and resources together to direct society on issues none of them could have individually influenced in the way they have.

“We have promoted the interest of society ahead/along with our individual interests by providing education to over 5,000 out-of-school children through continuous scholarships and various intervention programs. Over the period, we have built a community of over 170 professionals and corporate organisations who contribute financially and advocate for the social cause we seek to address.

“We are influencing the quality of leadership in Africa by ensuring more children gain an access to education, as we believe the leadership of every country is a reflection of its people,” Akinwale stated.

Chukwuma Nwanze, an ambassador of the Foundation in a similar vein said the Foundation was a testament to the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians who understand the importance of quality education in a nation.

“The Foundation’s global capacity development plans through well-thought-out policies and programs. He said: “The challenges of education, poverty, and disease sit at the intersection of so many disciplines, everybody needs to be part of the solution,” Nwanze said.

The Foundation’s programmes are integrated and a holistic school improvement model that comprises scholarships, infrastructural development, digital literacy, and capacity building geared towards improving quality education.

The sustainability of the Foundation’s programmes is hinged on effective stakeholder partnerships both locally and internationally; with grants and financial partnerships, the Foundation can reach and improve the lives and minds of young Nigerians and Africans.

It is expected that the launch of the Special Youth Leadership Foundation will springboard to reaching tens of thousands of other children across the continent by the year 2030.