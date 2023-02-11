The Macallan host British High Commissioner to celebrate Scottish Tradition in Abuja

In celebration of the illustrious life and work of Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Buns, The Macallan recently hosted the British high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Campbell Laing, to a dinner in Abuja.

The dining experience tagged, ‘Robert Burns Supper’ was held at the British Village Club, Abuja. The first supper was held in memoriam at Burns Cottage in Ayrshire, Scotland by Burns’s friends, on 21 July 1801; the fifth anniversary of the poet’s death.

The Robert Burns Supper (popularly called ‘Burns Night’) is a traditional Scottish celebration marked annually to celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns. “Like The Macallan, Robert Burns’ poetry and songs seamlessly combine innovation with craftsmanship and heritage,” Abayomi Ajao, customer marketing manager, West and North Africa, Edrington, stated.

According to him, The Macallan believes that every individual is in a position to lead and inspire others, by driving meaningful change and building a legacy through collaboration and innovation. He stated further that the brand’s respect for both the environment and community is a sign of its commitment to sustainability as a constant guiding principle.

“As a brand, we are proud of our strong Scottish roots and distinguished history, we feel a deep responsibility to act with integrity to preserve our craftsmanship and mastery for future generations.

“His unrivalled commitment to the mastery of his field is reminiscent of The Macallan’s values. We are thrilled to be able to share this rich experience with the British High Commissioner and we look forward to more endeavours that will encourage the fusion of our rich cultures and traditions,” Ajao stated.

According to him, guests experienced the richness of Scottish tradition through various dishes that leaned on the country’s centuries-old heritage, with tasting sessions offering limited collections of The Macallan’s whisky.

“The event provided guests with a taste of Scotland, while also showcasing The Macallan’s commitment to excellence. The evening concluded with a Scottish ceilidh dance, complete with live music and traditional Scottish folk dancing,” Ajao stated.

The evening started with the Selkirk Grace, a traditional grace written by Robert Burns, an Address to the Haggis, one of Burns’s best-known works that reflects his love for the dish, followed by the Immortal Memory, a speech championing Burn’s legacy; a toast to the Lassies and another toast to the Laddies made by the British high commissioner to Nigeria, with a whisky tasting and a three-course dinner.