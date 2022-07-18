The Johnsons actor Ada Ameh dies at 48

Nigerian actress Ada Ameh was confirmed dead in a hospital in Warri on Sunday night. She was 48 years old.

According to reports she suddenly collapsed at an event in Warri, Delta State and was rushed to Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital and was confirmed dead at 11 pm on Sunday.

The actress is popularly known for her comic role as Emu Johnson in the Africa Magic series The Johnsons.

The actress lost her daughter in 2020, and in June 2022 took to her Instagram page to complain about her mental health, that she has an issue that is taking over her life. She however said I, Will, not die, we will get over it.

The actress born May 15 1974, in Ajegunle had earlier posted a video on her Instagram page around 12:53 pm on Sunday showing her with family and friends.