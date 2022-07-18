Fuji House of Commotion star Sola Onayiga is dead

Nollywood in less than 12 hours has lost two veteran actors with the report of the demise of Ada Ameh and the recent confirmation of the death of another movie iconic actress, Sola Onayiga who played Ireti on the classic 90s TV family comedy series ‘Fuji House of Commission’.

Makinde Adeniran, The Secretary General of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The quintessential thespian, popularly known as “Ireti, Kitchen Practical” for her role in the drama series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion’, had been bedridden but died early Monday morning.

Confirming her death, Husseini Shaibu, a movie critic, Broadcast/Film, and PRAD specialist via his Twitter handle posted, “I have just been informed that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga ‘have’ passed on.

“Auntie Sola, who is best known for living the role of Ireti aka Catering practical in the defunct television sitcom ‘Fuji House of Commotion delightfully’, Reportedly passed on this morning. Journey well, Ma! Journey Well!”

She was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in 2015 for the Lagos State House of Assembly Ikorodu Constituency 1.

Veteran Nollywood performer Ada Ameh also died Sunday in Warri, Delta State after battling mental illness. The 48-year-old actress was famous for her role in classic Nollywood movies including the African Magic series ‘The Johnson’.