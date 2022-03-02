The Comms Avenue launches skill-building series for PR professionals

Adedoyin Jaiyesimi, communications advisor and co-founder of The Comms Avenue, has launched the Comms Simplified series to equip communications professionals with the information and tools required to achieve the best results.

As part of her continued support for communications and public relations professionals across the world, the first free video in the series has been released to show professionals how to create effective communications plans.

A Comms KPI Guide also accompanies the video and it provides tools professionals can use to measure the metrics that are important to their organization. “I believe in the power of sharing knowledge and I am particularly passionate about helping communications professionals to be better at what they do,” said Jaiyesimi, while commenting on the launch.

According to her, the teaching series will provide a platform for communications professionals to access information, templates and guides required to do excellent work and deliver valuable results.

“The Comms Simplified series is my way of sharing the knowledge I have accumulated in my 10-year career. As the name indicates, the videos and resources that will be released will provide practical and easy to follow the information that they can apply to achieve better results on the job,” said Jaiyesimi.

She posits that the Comms Simplified series will consist of a mixture of free and paid classes with practical resources to help communications professionals implement what they learn from the series.

She states further that the first video, ‘Breaking Down the Comms Planning Process’ provides a step by step framework to create an effective communications plan, as well as strategies that can be used to measure and report the right metrics to show the value of communication campaigns.