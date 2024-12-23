Despite many apps being free to use, mobile users worldwide are spending significant amounts on premium services, according to SensorTower’s State of Mobile 2024 report. The data reveals a growing willingness to pay for enhanced experiences, exclusive content, and ad-free services across various app categories, excluding mobile games.

The largest chunk of mobile app spending is in digital entertainment, with apps like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO generating over $8 billion in revenue in 2024. The demand for media access, including live sports, music, and digital books, remains strong, further fueling this sector’s growth.

Dating apps, particularly Tinder, have become key players in the app economy. Tinder, which employs a paywall model, restricts free users from accessing certain features like seeing who liked them or viewing the number of profile views. Paying users can unlock additional benefits, such as profile boosts to increase visibility.

As of 2024, approximately 11% of Tinder’s user base are paying members, contributing to 60% of the app’s revenue. Tinder was the first non-game mobile app to reach $1 billion in user spending in 2020 and remains the only dating app to achieve this milestone. Despite theories suggesting that non-paying members may face disadvantages, Tinder’s business model has proven effective in driving revenue.

In total, dating apps generated nearly $6 billion in revenue globally in 2024. As concerns about loneliness grow, dating apps are likely to continue seeing strong revenue growth, tapping into the demand for connection in an increasingly digital world.

The report shows how app developers are capitalising on users’ increasing willingness to pay for premium services, highlighting the shift towards more exclusive, high-value digital experiences.

According to the data from SensorTower’s State of Mobile 2024 report, here are the 15 most profitable mobile apps users are paying for

1. Digital Entertainment

Digital entertainment apps, such as streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO, lead the pack, with over $8 billion in revenue for providers in 2023. These apps offer access to films, TV shows, and exclusive content, making them highly sought after by users willing to pay for uninterrupted access.

2. Dating

Dating apps, especially Tinder, are another significant revenue generator, earning $5.7 billion globally in 2023. These apps often operate on a paywall model, where users can pay for added features like more profile views or boosted visibility. Tinder, in particular, stands out for being the first non-game mobile app to reach $1 billion in user spending in 2020, and it remains the only dating app to achieve this milestone.

3. Short Videos

Short video platforms, such as TikTok, have also gained massive popularity. With $4.3 billion in consumer spending in 2023, TikTok’s success stems from its engaging content, which keeps users coming back.

4. Video Sharing

YouTube, with its vast library of videos, earned $2.4 billion from users willing to pay for ad-free viewing or premium content.

5. Comics

Comic apps like Piccoma also generate substantial revenue, with users spending around $2.3 billion in 2023 to access digital comics and graphic novels.

6. Music and Podcasts

Streaming music and podcasts through platforms like Spotify accounts for $2.1 billion in user spending. These platforms offer paid subscriptions to listen to music without ads or access to exclusive content.

7. File Management

Services like Google One, whichhelpsp users manage files and store data securely, brought in $2.0 billion in 2023.

8. Live Sports

Apps like ESPN, which offer live sports streaming, earned $1.2 billion from users who pay for premium access to live events and sports coverage.

9. Live Streaming

Live streaming apps, such as BIGO LIVE, also saw substantial spending, with $1.2 billion in revenue. These platforms allow users to stream live video content and interact with others in real time.

10. Communication

Communication apps like LINE, which enable users to send messages, make calls, and share multimedia, generated $1.1 billion in 2023. Users often pay for premium features like stickers or enhanced communication options.

11. Photo Editing

Apps like Picsart, which allow users to edit photos and create graphic designs, earned $1.0 billion in consumer spending. These apps offer features like advanced filters, templates, and editing tools that attract paying subscribers.

12. Language Learning

Language learning apps, such as Duolingo, continue to thrive, with $0.9 billion in user spending. These apps allow learners to access more advanced lessons, offline access, or additional languages for a fee.

13. Business Software

Adobe Reader and other business software apps earned $0.9 billion by offering tools for document management, editing, and productivity, often through paid subscriptions.

14. Fiction

Apps like GoodNovel, which offer access to a vast library of fiction, also made $0.9 billion in 2023. These platforms are popular with readers who want access to a wide range of books and novels without limitations.

15. Fitness

Fitness apps like Peloton, which provide workout classes and health tracking, generated $0.8 billion. These apps often charge for premium membership options, which provide access to live classes, specialised workouts, or advanced fitness tracking features.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

