Thailand introduces new e-visa system, effective January 1, 2025

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced recently that its e-visa system, which enables applicants to apply for visas online, will be implemented globally from January 1, 2025.

Under the slogan “Apply, Anywhere, Anytime,” Thailand has introduced an e-visa system designed to streamline the visa application process, improve service quality, and provide greater convenience for foreign nationals seeking to enter the Kingdom of Thailand.

The system will be available at 94 Thai embassies and consulates worldwide and applicants can conveniently submit their visa applications at any time through the website www.thaievisa.go.th, which is available in 15 languages. In many countries, the system also facilitates online payment for the application fee, streamlining the process further.

The Worawoot Pongprapapant, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs stated that the new system not only enhances the screening process for individuals entering the country but also reduces paperwork and integrates databases with other relevant agencies.

For citizens of countries with visa exemption agreements with Thailand, these exemptions will remain effective for the respective visa types. The e-visa system is primarily intended for applicants of other visa categories.

In July, the Thai government announced that visitors from 93 countries will be able to enter Thailand visa-free for visits of up to 60 days. This applies to both business and tourism visits.

“Our e-visa program is a direct response to these needs by moving the entire visa application process online. We are eliminating unnecessary complexities and reducing barriers to make the application process accessible from every corner of the world through the internet,” said Worawoot.

“This initiative aligns with the government’s policy to continue the success of the country’s system-wide visa restructuring to facilitate various types of visitors, thus revitalising Thailand’s image and international confidence,” Maris Sangiampongsa, minister of foreign affairs said.

Thailand to become a global hub for tourism

As of October 5, Thailand recorded 26.6 million foreign arrivals for the year, marking a 30 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The target for inbound tourism for the year is set at 36.7 million.

As the country enters its peak season for international tourists, the ministry has reiterated the government’s ongoing commitment to establishing the country as a global hub for tourism, business, and international exchange at both regional and global levels.

Maris noted that following the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand has experienced steady growth in tourism and foreign investment.

“As we expected, this trend will continue by simplifying the visa process, the e-visas will ensure our competitiveness in the global market and reaffirm our position as leaders in regional and international connectivity,” he added.

A senior official from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently unveiled a development plan for 2025, which focuses on niche markets. The plan highlights four major segments: wellness, luxury experiences, sports tourism, and romance or honeymoon tourism. Local media reported that TAT intends to promote international music festivals, global conferences, and fashion shows.

Additionally, partnerships with luxury brands in industries such as fashion, spas, and hotels are planned to create unique and memorable experiences for high-end tourists.

