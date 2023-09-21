TETFund: Otu seeks better funding for state’s institutions

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has called for more funding of tertiary institutions in the state by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The governor made the call in Calabar, Wednesday, when the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged abuse of N2.3trn generated by TETFund, paid a courtesy call on him.

Otu noted that the oversight and investigative nature of the committee was sensitive and urged the members to be diligent and eschew any sentiments in their assignment.

Read also: Cross River raises N3.7b for Obudu Cargo Airport completion

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Ogbeche his chief press secretary, Otu said, “I have looked at the grants to tertiary institutions and note that Cross River State is one of the least states in terms of how much have been received and this is not good enough.

I know you are an ad-hoc committee but your recommendations will go a long way in ensuring that tertiary institutions in Cross River get an equitable share of grants due to them,” the governor said.

He urged the committee members to be ambassadors of the hospitality of the people of the state and wished them the best in their oversight functions in the south-south zone.

Speaking earlier, Zakaria Nyampa, the chairman of the committee, said the team was in the state as part of ongoing investigations and oversight for the humongous sum spent by the TETFund from tertiary education tax over the past one decade with nothing to show for it.

Read also: Gov. Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

He gave the assurance that the committee would spare no effort in ensuring that the right thing is done and the people get value for all taxes, especially tertiary institutions.

Nyampa commended Governor Otu for his industry and renewal efforts of the Calabar metropolis and other parts of the state.