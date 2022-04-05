TESCOM flags off induction of 1000 newly recruited teachers

The Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) of Lagos State has flagged off the induction of one thousand newly recruited secondary school teachers in the state teaching service.

Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo, the chairman of TESCOM who was ably represented by Adeleke Kara, the commissioner 111 at the flag – Off workshop affirmed that the induction was necessary to prepare the officers for their new role as education officers in Lagos State public service.

She congratulated the inductees for being opportuned to be recruited into the state teaching service where opportunities abound.

“I am proud to inform you that Lagos State is one of the few states, if not the only one, where teachers have the opportunity to be elevated to the level of Tutor General/ Permanent Secretaries and appointed as commission members in the teaching service commission of the state, considering their unparalleled role in nation building,” the chairman said.

She urged participants to brace up to the task ahead and make concerted efforts at being at their best always.

“I therefore seek your total cooperation and civility in all that you do. Your ability to adapt to changing situations is also very germane, especially with the “new normal” as occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. You must be technically savvy to fit into the 21st century best practices,” she noted.

The TESCOM boss applauded Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State for his unflinching support in providing needed resources for capacity building for teachers in the state towards achieving the THEMES agenda of education and technology.

Adijat Kuburat, the commissioner iv of the Teaching Service Commission speaking at the event implored participants to make good use of the opportunity accorded them by the Lagos State government aimed at improving the overall performances of their students. This, she opined, would be the only way to show that they are worthy of their appointments.

The 5 Day induction programme organised TESCOM in collaboration with Nuture House Consulting, is in three phases.

The first phase of three hundred and eighty (380) participants holding presently at the Teaching Service Staff Development Centre, (TSSDC), Owutu, Ikorodu, between April 5to 8, while the remaining two phases of two hundred and ninety Five (295) and three hundred and twenty five (325) will hold concurrently at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), CBD, Alausa and Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior Secondary School, Agboju, Lagos, between April 11to 15, 2022.