Terrorists enslave residents for farming in Shiroro, Niger State

…as youth leaders call for military intervention

Residents of Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State have raised the alarm over terrorists and bandits enslaving locals to work on their farms.

According to reports, a terrorist leader collected over 20 bags of soybeans from farms in Allawa and neighbouring communities this year, marking a disturbing trend of exploitation in the region.

At an emergency media conference held in Minna, the Niger State capital, Saidu Salihu, Secretary of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations, appealed for the urgent return of military forces to the affected areas.

He emphasized that the withdrawal of soldiers from Allawa three months ago has allowed terrorists and bandits to take control, displacing farmers and preventing them from accessing their lands.

Salihu urged the Niger State government to strengthen its collaboration with security agencies and equip local vigilante groups to protect vulnerable communities.

He also called for compensation from both federal and state governments for those who have lost their homes, property, and livelihoods due to ongoing attacks.

Highlighting the growing insecurity in the region, Abdullahi Erena warned that the situation is not limited to banditry but involves terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Ansaru.

He described the area as a developing “terrorist ecosystem” and expressed concern that it could become a stronghold if not addressed promptly.

Erena criticized both the media and the government for underestimating the severity of the crisis.

Erena explained how these terrorist groups are not only involved in cattle rustling but are also forcing locals to farm and sell produce on their behalf.

With the proximity of Shiroro LGA to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he stressed the urgent need for action to prevent the further spread of terrorist influence.

Sani Kokki, a prominent local figure, lamented that the Niger State government has not done enough to pressure the federal government to address the dire security situation.

He called for more proactive measures to protect residents, warning that the issue goes beyond simple criminality.

Adding to the chorus of concerns, Babangida Kudodo, President of the Lakpma Youth Forum, expressed frustration over the lack of decisive action despite multiple reports to authorities.

He alleged that some informants, once arrested, were released, further endangering the communities.

This, he said, has led many residents to collaborate with the terrorists and bandits in a desperate attempt to secure their survival.

As insecurity continues to escalate in Shiroro LGA, local leaders are urging swift military intervention and greater government support to restore peace and stability in the region.