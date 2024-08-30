Nigerian Air Force strikes terrorist hideouts in Lake Chad

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its efforts against terrorist groups in the Lake Chad region, following recent directives from Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff.

Just three days after being instructed to ramp up operations, Air Component Commanders of Operation Hadin Kai launched a successful air interdiction mission at Jubillaram, located in the southern Tumbuns area.

According to Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, the operation delivered a significant setback to the remaining terrorist elements hiding in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad.

Gabkwet revealed that the airstrikes were strategically executed after intelligence indicated that recent heavy rainfall had forced terrorists to relocate to higher, drier grounds, exposing them to NAF’s surveillance.

To confirm the presence of these terrorists, the NAF conducted a series of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions in one week.

“The ISR missions uncovered several terrorists, along with their belongings, hidden within four makeshift shelters, some of which were concealed under trees and thick vegetation.

“Based on this intelligence, precision airstrikes were authorized, targeting and destroying most of these structures”, Gabkwet said.

According to him, a thick black plume of smoke observed from one of the destroyed sites indicated it might have been an armory or a logistics storage area. Several terrorists were also neutralized during the operation.

The successful strike at Jubillaram underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to neutralizing terrorist threats and safeguarding the nation.

Gabkwet noted that while the recent heavy rains and resulting swampy conditions might have driven the terrorists out of their hideouts, it was the NAF’s swift and decisive action that capitalized on this vulnerability.

Strikes like the one in Jubillaram, along with other operations across the country, demonstrated that the NAF’s efforts are effectively destabilizing terrorist strongholds and reducing their capacity to target civilians.

The operation has not only diminished the terrorists’ ability to regroup but also disrupted their support networks, further weakening their influence in the region.

“The Nigerian Air Force’s ongoing efforts continued to prove crucial in the fight against terrorism, striking at the heart of the enemies’ operational bases and contributing significantly to regional stability and security”, Gabkwet noted.