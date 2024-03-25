Terrorists attack military base in Yobe, killing soldier and torching vehicle

Suspected terrorists launched a deadly attack on a military base in Gujba town, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, claiming the life of a soldier.

The harrowing incident, which occurred around midnight on Saturday, sent shockwaves through the community and underscored the persistent threat posed by insurgents in the region.

Confirming the attack, Dungus Abdulkarim, spokesperson for the Yobe State Police Command, disclosed on Sunday that the assailants, believed to be terrorists, launched a coordinated assault on the military base, unleashing chaos and destruction in their wake.

“Alongside the tragic loss of a soldier, the attackers also set ablaze a military patrol vehicle, exacerbating the intensity of the confrontation”, he said.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of terror as the suspected insurgents descended upon Gujba town under the cover of darkness, firing indiscriminately and instilling fear among residents.

Many fled for safety, seeking refuge in the surrounding bushes as the assailants wreaked havoc on the military installation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a resident of Gujba shared the chilling ordeal, describing how the attackers stormed the town with relentless gunfire, prompting civilians to flee for their lives.

Despite the chaos, reports indicated that the terrorists refrained from targeting civilians or looting essential supplies, focusing instead on the military base and its personnel.

Another eyewitness, Dala Bukar, corroborated the account, emphasizing that the attackers specifically targeted the patrol vehicles within the military compound, resulting in the tragic loss of a soldier.

The immediate aftermath of the attack saw troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) engaging the assailants and repelling them into the surrounding bush.

As authorities continue to assess the situation and investigate the motives behind the attack, residents remain on edge, grappling with the lingering trauma of the assault and the ever-present specter of violence perpetrated by insurgents.