Terminal operators’ donations to COVID-19 relief fund exceed N700m 

Port concessionaires under the aegis of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) have collectively donated the sum of N700 million to the Federal Government to support the country’s effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Vicky Haastrup, STOAN Chairman, who disclosed this in Lagos on Monday, said no effort should be spared towards curtailing the pandemic.

“The world is facing its worst health crisis in more than 100 years. This fight is not for the Federal or State Governments alone. The virus is an enemy that all of us must join hands to fight. I commend the government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for rising up to the challenges posed by the pandemic, and I pray that very soon, we will all sing songs of victory. Nigeria will triumph; humanity will triumph against this virus,” she said.

According to Haastrup, APM Terminals Apapa Limited; ENL Consortium Limited and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), all operating at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, donated N150 million; N70 million, and N10 million, respectively to the COVID-19 Relief Fund Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

She further stated that the Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) both at the Tin-Can Island Port Complex donated N100 million each while Port & Cargo Handling Services; Five Star Logistics, and Josepdam Port Services, who are also operators at the Tin-Can Island Port Complex, donated N75 million; N75 million and N60 million respectively.

Haastrup also said that West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne Port donated N50 million, while ECM Terminal, Calabar Port donated N10 million.

She said terminal operators also made donations of various personal protective items such as face masks, hand gloves, coveralls, hand sanitizers, and infrared thermometers to the NPA, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and other government agencies at the various port locations across the country.

“I thanked my colleagues for their support and generosity. The times are hard; shipping and port operations are badly affected by the pandemic but we cannot close our eyes to the needs of the society, hence we tasked ourselves and made this sacrifice,” she stated.

While applauding Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director of NPA, and all other relevant stakeholders for sustaining port operations during this crisis, she noted that operations at the port were crucial to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of food, medicine and other essentials to Nigerians.

“We must also reiterate the need to stay safe. We must all take responsibility by following the guidelines and safety measures issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by maintaining social distancing, washing our hands regularly or using alcohol-based sanitizers and avoid large gatherings,” she added.