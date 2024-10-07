Tension, protests mark Rivers LG poll as Police withdraw amid court ruling

Governor Sim Fubara

Tension surrounds today’s local government elections in Rivers State, as uncertainty looms over its conduct.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, confirmed that the police would adhere to a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, which barred both the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) from participating in the elections. The police, she explained, are acting based on instructions from their Force Legal Department.

In a statement, she noted: “On July 19, 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police and other security agencies from providing security during the local government election. Additionally, on September 30, the court reaffirmed this decision, with the ruling taking precedence.”

Criticism from Political Parties

The All Progressives Congress (APC), led by former Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi, has condemned the police’s stance. Chizi Enyim, Chief of Staff to the APC state chairman, Emeka Beke, criticised the lack of action against protesters who had called for police non-involvement in the election.

Enyim said, “The APC is participating fully in the election, fielding both chairmanship and councillorship candidates. The police’s decision contradicts the rule of law. Justice Lifu’s judgement didn’t halt the election but only directed the police and INEC to refrain from certain activities. Yet, the voter register is already on display across polling units in the state. If anyone is unhappy, they should seek redress in court.”

Enyim further alleged that the police’s actions aimed to undermine Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration. He questioned why the Inspector General of Police was involving himself in Rivers State affairs, asserting that it was the duty of the police to safeguard voters.

PDP Response

Jerry Omatsogunwa, a member of the People’s Democratic Party and media aide to Governor Fubara, stated that the police’s withdrawal would not significantly impact the elections. “We’ve seen tension in elections across the country before, like in Edo State, where the police were present yet violence still occurred. Maybe this time, without them, things will improve. Citizens can also arrest criminals and hand them over to the police if needed.”

Omatsogunwa expressed hope that the police were not suggesting that a lawless day was on the horizon.

Fubara insists Elections Must Proceed

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has laid the blame squarely on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, warning that he would be held accountable if unrest breaks out. Fubara accused the police of conspiring with a politician from Abuja to disrupt the elections, which were already scheduled and must proceed as planned.

In a media briefing, Fubara revealed that the police had earlier been informed of their responsibilities regarding election security, as directed by the courts. However, he was shocked to learn of an attempt by police officers to breach the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission office to seize electoral materials. This, he said, was prevented.

He raised concerns about why the police would allow their officers to engage in actions that could be viewed as antagonistic toward the state government.

Fubara also emphasised that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission operates under state laws, and questioned why the state’s elections were being handled differently from those elsewhere in Nigeria. “Copies of the court judgement supporting the election’s continuation had been sent to national security agencies and the Presidency,” he added.

In his view, the withdrawal of police security would not hinder the election. Other security agencies, he assured, could step in to protect voters and maintain order.

Protesters Demand Council Election

Undeterred by the downpour, a group of protesters marched to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office, chanting slogans such as “election must hold.” Despite the rain, the demonstrators, reportedly supporters of the governor, set up canopies and continued their protest, accompanied by singing and drumming. One side of the road was cordoned off by security personnel.

The protesters also voiced their frustration, urging the police to leave the state if they were unwilling to perform their duties.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, reacting to the police’s move to halt the elections, expressed his displeasure, stating, “We don’t need your security. If you don’t want to do your job, leave. This election will happen, just as it did in Anambra. The results will be announced, and the winners will be sworn in.”

Meanwhile, RSIEC refuted social media claims that its Chairman, retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, had resigned. Tamunotonye Tobins, RSIEC’s Commissioner for Public Affairs and Civic Education, dismissed the rumours as the work of troublemakers.

