Tension mounts in Rivers as pro-Wike, Fubara lawmakers hold parallel sittings

There is tension in Rivers State on Monday as two opposing factions of the State House of Assembly prepare for simultaneous sessions.

The Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House, which aligns with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, invited Emmanuel Frank-Fubara, a new commissioner-nominee, for screening and confirmation.

Meanwhile, according to reliable sources, the Martin Amaewhule-led House, loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory minister, will also convene for plenary today.

While the pro-Fubara lawmakers gather in an improvised Hallowed Chamber within the Government House in Port Harcourt, the pro-Wike legislators assemble at the State Assembly’s official quarters along Aba Road in the same metropolis.

Both factions are scheduled to commence their sessions at 10 am today (Monday).

Although the agenda for the Amaewhule-led lawmakers remains unclear, this marks their first sitting since the Court of Appeal recognised them as legitimate members of the house.

One likely topic of discussion is the situation surrounding the 23 local government councils in the state. These councils have been under police blockade for over two weeks due to the crisis triggered by the tenure of the former local government chairmen.

Recall that the State House of Assembly Complex on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt was bombed in October 2023. The attack followed an unsuccessful attempt by 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister to impeach Fubara.

The pro-Wike lawmakers had earlier announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, further escalating the political crisis in the state.

The fate of these 27 lawmakers now rests with the courts, which are expected to make a determination soon.