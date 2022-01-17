Temvert Consult to help SMEs access more media coverage

Temvert Consult, a Nigeria-based media consultancy company has declared its commitment to help bridge the gap among businesses and media platforms by assisting businesses craving presence in the digital space.

This came about as a result of the findings which revealed that many businesses across the country which require a media presence possibly lacked the technical know-how to achieve such.

The media consultancy, currently situated at Akobo in Ibadan, Oyo state, where it will commence operation to enable a sustainable growth of small and large scale businesses as they selectively get connected to both national and international media space.

According to Temitayo Olatunde, CEO, Temvert Consult, the company came as a solution to the problems of digital presence locally and internationally for businesses noting that the essence of the firm, is to serve as the channel linking various media platforms to the people.

“We have many businesses that lack social media/mass media presence that actually affects the growth of their businesses in this digital era. In order to give businesses media presence, I came up with this solution,” Olatunde disclosed in a statement

Read also: Media entrepreneur, Okunnu-Lamidi declares interest in 2023 presidential race

He adds, “Most people don’t know how to promote themselves on reputable media; some even think it’s impossible. Our company will consult for them and render services such as interviews, press coverage, advert and event promotion on any reputable media platform. We also manage personalities and campaigns.”

Some of the services rendered by the consultancy firm include interviews, press coverage, advert and event promotion on any reputable media platform while managing personalities and campaigns as well.

The CEO further explained that the organisation, as part of its strategic plans, envisions empowering over 1000 youths by 2028.mpaigns as well.

“We will partner with more media platforms, print, audio, visual and online nationally and internationally. Youths have opportunities to work with us remotely as social media managers for any of our client. Our vision is to empower at least 1000 youths through our EARN at Ease Scheme.”