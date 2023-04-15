Tekedia Institute launches new edition of Mini-MBA programme for Business professionals

United States (US)-based business school, Tekedia Institute, has announced the commencement of a new admission cycle for its virtual Mini-MBA programme targeted at professionals and business leaders worldwide.

The programme, titled ‘Innovation, Growth and Digital Execution: Techniques for Building Category-King Companies,’ is designed to equip participants with the 21st-century skill sets to capture emerging opportunities across the global market to drive profitability through innovative business approaches.

The Tekedia Mini-MBA, scheduled to hold from the 5th of June, 2023, to the 2nd of September, 2023, is a twelve-week-long innovation-led management programme that seeks to introduce emerging business experts to contemporary business execution and growth strategies.

It is on this premise that faculty members from reputable global organisations like MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Jobberman, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Schlumberger, Mastercard, KPMG, Access Bank, Shell, Microsoft, and Flutterwave have been selected to assist the participants in developing problem-solving competencies to champion analytical-driven solutions.

Commenting on the essence of the Mini-MBA programme, Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a professor and Lead Faculty of Tekedia Institute, said that the programme was positioned to build thorough-bred business experts that would create bespoke solutions to cater for the diverse needs globally.

“The Tekedia Mini-MBA is a specially-curated business programme that educates industry experts across diverse sectors on the core mechanics of introducing innovative techniques to enhance the execution of business strategies in a bid to drive organisational transformation, performance, and growth. The programme, which is structured in a flexible manner, is created to upscale the overall capabilities of business leaders, including budding professionals, to leverage the competitive advantages inherent in digital disruptions across the globe. It is on this premise that the aim of this programme is to produce a new generation of business leaders that would positively impact the global business landscape in the nearest future,” he said.

Tekedia Institute is an educational establishment that offers a wide range of business and leadership courses across over 41 countries through its e-learning platform. These courses cover vast areas of specialisation such as design thinking, business modelling, emerging new technologies, fundraising processes, marketing, project management, risk management, taxation, branding, and supply chain management.