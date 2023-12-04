‘Technology will empower learners for success’

In the recent time, technology has become a driving force for business success. Smaller and big firms have embraced technology to reach more customers which guarantees more sales. Technology has equally become important in most sectors including health, education, agriculture and security.

Experts say technology gives businesses the tools to constantly study to discover new products or trends that can eventually improve their efficiency and competitiveness and as a result, make them more successful.

Read also: C & I Leasing says leveraging technology for operational efficiency

A firm, Theo By Lisa, therefore said it will leverage technology to empower the next generation for success.

A statement by the founder of ‘Theo By Lisa’, Dammy Feyide, explained that Theo was a revolutionary digital learning platform for children aged nine to 15, saying it had integrated cutting-edge technology with a comprehensive curriculum.

She revealed that the programme sought to reshape how young children access education by distributing Theo digital tablets with innovative technology that would enable all children have access to education resources without internet access across various locations in Africa.

She said, “We are committed to leveraging technology to empower the next generation, especially young children, with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.” THEO by Lisa remains dedicated to using technology to empower and prepare the next generation for success.”

Feyide added that “the distribution of Theo digital tablets targets young students in basic primary classes, aiming to enhance academic performance and digital literacy for a smoother transition to junior secondary school.”

She, thereby, called for partnerships and supports, “We invite generous individuals, organisations, and advocates to join us in supporting THEO’s mission to enhance young learning across Africa.”

Your contributions and donations will play a vital role in empowering the next generation through innovative digital education. Together, let’s make a lasting impact on the educational landscape for children in need.”

Read also: Customs empowers officers to boost border security using technology

The statement added, “The platform fosters curiosity, creativity, and active participation. It offers a diverse curriculum, interactive content with videos and quizzes, progress tracking for teachers and parents, customisation based on learning styles, offline accessibility, and resources for common entrance exams.”