Technology vital for robust ocean economy, Peterside tells Beijing maritime confab

By Pius Dukor

As the world seeks strategies for safer and more sustainable exploitation of maritime resources for transportation and other commercial purposes, the immediate past director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside has said development of robust technology infrastructure and leveraging smart applications would enhance safety and growth in the sector.

A release by his media office said Peterside spoke in China at a one-day international conference on the future of maritime industry in developing countries, held at Normal University, Beijing.

Speaking as an international maritime industry resource person, he said that the maritime industry was a critical component of global trade and, therefore, safety was of paramount importance to all stakeholders.

“Embracing smart applications has emerged as a powerful strategy to bolster safety measures and efficiency in the industry,” he said.

The former Chairman of Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA) said, “Whether for real time monitoring and data collection, predictive analytics, automation of navigation systems, collision avoidance systems, or emergency response and communication, smart applications represent a transformative approach to enhance safety standards in the industry.”

He added, “More than any other region, the global south must step up its game in this regard to optimise benefit from the blue economy.”

The former NIMASA director-general advised developing countries to invest in the development of strong technological infrastructure and manpower in the maritime industry, saying it is critical for the growth of the sector.

“It is unfortunate that most developing countries are just contented using services in the sector without investing in tailor made technology solutions that address their peculiar challenges,” he stated, adding, “Developing countries can leap frog growth in blue economy and maritime ecosystem by upscaling application of technology in the sector.”

Peterside commended China for its great accomplishments in the blue economy space, including having eight of the top 10 ports globally by volume and having the highest number of patent applications in maritime related technology.

He however, said that China should support developing countries, which, according to him, represents the market of today and the future, to grow for its progress to have real meaning and make global impact.

He further stated that Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy had recently focused on the blue economy for economic renaissance, saying the country should be supported by all who wish Africa well.

The former member of the House of Representatives is scheduled to speak later this month in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and London at different maritime events.