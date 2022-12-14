Tech firm eases radio advertisement, launches digital platform

In a bid to ease the hurdles facing the process of advertising on the radio by going digital, Space Universe, an indigenous technology innovation company, launched Radioadspread.com on Tuesday, December 13, in Lagos.

According to Tunji Idowu, CEO, Radioadspread and Space Universe, the innovation was birthed to fix the gap between advertisers and radio stations, among other parties involved.

RadioAdSpread is an AI-driven global advertisement platform that digitalizes the operation of radio advertisements globally while providing real-time reports.

Idowu said that the platform was developed after careful consideration of the problems faced by advertisers while running radio campaigns, as well as the limitations that come with the medium.

“We’ve built a platform that not only solves these problems but also brings more to the table,” he said. “It takes the media industry on a trip from traditional, rigid, and rigorous processes to full automation with audio analytics.

Space Universe is one of Africa’s leading technology innovation companies, utilizing emerging technologies to solve critical issues in Africa’s burgeoning but under-maximized technology ecosystem.

Currently serving companies across verticals like media and gaming, the company is furthering its vision to build the continent of our dreams through its innovative Space Universe Africa™ R & D lab.

Femi Adelusi, President, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), said that technology adoption to automate the media buying process has grown significantly in recent years.

According to him, this trend is driven by the increasing complexity of the media landscape, the need for greater efficiency in media buying, and the availability of advanced technologies that make automation possible.

“This trend is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as advertisers increasingly turn to advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their media buying efforts, where the ability to target specific audiences and track campaign performance is particularly valuable,” he said.

On the other hand, Guy Murray Bruce, Chairman, Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN), said while digital marketing has become increasingly important in recent years, radio advertising remains an effective way to reach a large audience and create an emotional connection with potential customers.

“Technology is the future and it is essential that a cutting-edge digital platform that takes the media industry from traditional, rigid, and rigorous processes to full automation is activated.

“The platform will give the Nigerian radio stations exposure to a global advertising market, as well, providing us with valuable comprehensive analytics that helps us understand how our content is consumed by listeners and effectively automate our media order purchases and inventory management,” he said.