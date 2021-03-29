Team Itesiwaju emerges winner of Unilever Ideatrophy 9th edition

After an exciting competition, Team Itesiwaju from the University of Lagos clinched the first Place Position to emerge the winner of the 9th edition of Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy challenge. This year’s competition themed “More Than You Expect” got entries from different universities across Nigeria.

The competition is a business-oriented one that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria. Participants are provided opportunities to develop ideas on real-life business scenarios, which are then reviewed by a panel of judges. This year’s competition was focused on the Sunlight brand where the finalists were tasked to “Light Up Africa with Your Ideas” by proposing product idea options for Sunlight.

Speaking at the virtual event, Carl Cruz, managing director, Unilever West Africa, said, “Unilever remains committed to creating a bright future for Nigerian youths and will continue to contribute to the improvement of knowledge in the younger generation through Ideatrophy.

Read Also: Unilever extends losses for second-straight year in 2020

“The aim of the 9th edition Unilever Ideatrophy challenge is to reinforce the role of Unilever in contributing to employment creation. The event is a skill-building and learning opportunity, a way to challenge youths to come up with ideas while they are mentored by seasoned professionals. Therefore, the competition’s focus is on the development of personal, leadership and entrepreneurial business competence amongst university undergraduates.”

Also speaking at the event, Ola Ehinmoro, Unilever human resources director – West Africa, said, “At Unilever, we believe that education is a process and a lifelong experience, this is why we equip the youths through the competition with the necessary knowledge, expertise and experience to become great business leaders.”