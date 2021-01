For the second year in a row, Unilever Nigeria, a player in the fast-moving consumer goods space, recorded a loss in the 2020 financial year. The firm recorded a loss of N1.59 billion in 2020, according to data obtained from its unaudited financial statement on the website of the Nigerian stock exchange. While the loss…

