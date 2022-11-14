TCN to boost transmission capacity by 1000MW through Abuja ring project

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is set to boost transmission capacity with additional 1000MW through its Abuja ring project.

Speaking during the inspection of the project in Abuja, the minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said that the project, which is about six, combining lines and substations, has a brand new substation in Gwarimpa that will be completed this month or in December.

Other substation are located in Dawaki, New Apo substation, Old Apo existing substation amongst others.

The Minister who was in company of the MD, TCN , Sule Abdulaziz, said that the Abuja ring project, funded through a $170 million loan from the French Development Agency, is expected to increase TCN’s wheeling capacity with over 1000 Megawatts (MW) when completed.

“Once completed, it will increase the capacity of TCN. In all, we have six of these projects, and they will increase the wheeling capacity of the transmission company by over 1,000MW.

“This project is funded by a loan of $170 million dollars from the French Development Agency (AFD) and started by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2018 in the quest to increase the capacity of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

Speaking further, the minister disclosed that the first mega transformer under the presidential power initiative (PPI) in the Siemens power project will be installed in Abuja next week.

He said that a platform had been built at Old Apo Substation to receive a 60 Megavolt Ampere transformer from the Siemens Power Project when installed.

According to him, the Federal government expects to receive additional mobile substation in January 2023.