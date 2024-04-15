TCN blames Monday’s grid collapse on fire outbreak at Afam

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored the national grid which the latest collapse the company blamed on a fire incident at the Afam power generating station.

The grid collapsed at 02:41am on Monday, which left the country with 64.70 megawatt.

Ndidi Mbah, general manager, public affairs, TCN, in a statement on Monday, said fire erupted at the Afam V330kV bus bar coupler, leading to the tripping of units at Afam III and Afam VI. This, Mbah said, resulted in a sudden generation loss of 25MW and 305MW respectively, destabilising the grid and causing a partial collapse.

“During the incident, the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the grid and was supplying parts of the Port Harcourt region. This further minimised the effect of the system disturbance. He confirmed that the affected section of the grid has been fully restored and stabilised.

“TCN reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the resilience and reliability of the national grid and pledges to continue investing in measures aimed at strengthening the grid infrastructure,” the company said.