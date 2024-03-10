TCI, DevComs canvases more investment in women

The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Nigeria, and DevComs Network on Friday stressed the need for more investment in women and girls to accelerate gender equality and social change.

A statement signed by the programme director, Akin Jimoh and Omobonike Adebayo, Programme Officer to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day 2024, read: “in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2024, we underscore the pivotal role of investment in women and girls, emphasizing family planning, inclusive health research, and journalism as key avenues for progress.

“Expanding its reach to 21 states, amplifies efforts supported by The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Nigeria, continuing its commitment to gender equality and social change,–DevComs Network.

“As Nigeria joins the global movement in commemorating International Women’s Day 2024, under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, we believe the Day serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the imperative to prioritize the rights and well-being of women and girls worldwide.

“This year’s theme underscores the urgent need to invest in women as catalysts for progress in all spheres of society.

“This 2024 IWD coincides with the successful conclusion and continuation of efforts to advance childbirth spacing/family planning and inclusive programming supported by The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Nigeria supported training for journalists in eight states across Nigeria, on this 2024 International Women’s Day.

“Dr. Taiwo Johnson, the Chief of Party of TCI Nigeria, TCI recognises that access to comprehensive family planning services and inclusive health research is essential for women to make informed decisions about their bodies, health, and futures. By increasing investments in these areas, we can empower women to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives and contribute to sustainable development.” But these need to be championed locally from local, state and national levels.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day 2024, DevComs Network calls on governments, policymakers, civil society organizations, stakeholders and individuals in the eight states (Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Jigawa, Kwara, Osun, Sokoto and Yobe) to prioritize investments in women and girls, with a specific focus on family planning and inclusive health research.

“By doing so, we can accelerate progress towards achieving gender equality and building a more equitable world for all Nigerians.

“DevComs has a steadfast commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, we emphasise the critical importance of increased investment in women and girls, particularly in the realms of family planning, inclusive health research, and public health journalism.