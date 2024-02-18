Tayo Adedokun joins Grant Thornton as new partner

…Firm expresses optimism about economic growth, others

Grant Thornton Nigeria, fueled by its optimism about the prospects for economic growth, entrepreneurial development, and innovation in the mid-market, said it was prepared for prepared to provide high-quality transactional advisory services.

This optimism, it said has led to the addition of Tayo Adedokun as a new partner in the Advisory service line.

The implementation of new economic policies brings with it the significant responsibility of attracting and retaining both domestic and foreign investments, which are crucial for enhancing the country’s economic stability and reputation.

Ngozi Ogwo, managing partner and CEO, highlights the firm’s commitment to providing transactional advisory services essential for nurturing a resilient business environment in Nigeria and the African continent.

“Transactional Advisory Services (TAS) play key roles in maintaining the integrity of business transactions in the country through the provision of comprehensive financial evaluations, risk assessments, and compliance reviews, which lead to increased trust and confidence in the market,” she said.

Tayo Adedokun joined the firm in 2009 as a chartered accountant and developed expertise in audit and advisory services. In 2016, he transitioned to the Advisory service line and has consistently delivered exceptional results in specialties such as valuation, due diligence, reporting accountant, and corporate governance review engagements among other services for both listed and other corporate organizations.

Over his 14 years with the firm, Tayo has demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise, and commitment while delivering exceptional value to our clients in various sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, broadcasting, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals and continues to propel the firm’s success by further bolstering its transactional advisory services.

Speaking on the admission of the new partner, Orji Okpechi, Head of Advisory Services in the firm, reiterated the significance of Transactional advisory services to the economy, noting that it cannot be overstated.

“These services encompass a wide range of activities such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, restructuring, and strategic financial planning and it plays a crucial role in economic development by facilitating and supporting complex business transactions,” he said.

Regional activities such as the AfCFTA, along with global and indigenous economic policies, create important platforms for mid-market players to reach their full potential. One significant impact of transactional advisory services in the trajectory is the ability to stimulate investment and entrepreneurial initiatives by providing expert guidance and support throughout the business transaction process, and these actions instill confidence in investors and businesses, leading to an increase in investment inflow and business expansion. This, in turn, stimulates economic growth, creates employment opportunities, and fosters overall prosperity.

Productivity and competitiveness in the marketplace are optimised with the efficient allocation of resources within the economy as businesses make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and enhance their capital structure through thorough analysis and due diligence.

TAS also supports the sustainability and growth of mid-market and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operators to access capital, expand their operations, and navigate through complex regulatory frameworks thereby contributing to the diversification and resilience of the economy.

Grant Thornton Nigeria is a strategic growth market (SGM) within the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) global network of independent assurance, tax, and advisory firms made up of over 76,000 people across 151 countries and recognized by capital markets, regulators, and international standard-setting bodies.

The professionals at Grant Thornton are deeply connected to the businesses and communities where they operate. They effortlessly integrate into your team, adopting your culture, language, and the unique operational and regulatory environment of your organisation, regardless of its location around the world.

Grant Thornton Nigeria operates from three locations and four offices with over two hundred (200) staff and ten (10) partners.