Tax returns: LIRS insists on January 31 deadline

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) says January 31, 2023 remains the deadline for filing the annual tax returns by employers of labour.

In a statement by Monsurat Amasa, head of corporate communications, Ayodele Subair, the executive chairman, LIRS, said all businesses and employers of labour residents in Lagos State must file their annual income tax returns on or before January 31, 2023.

The tax agency warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract penalties as well as other statutory sanctions stipulated in section 81 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended).

It directed organisations to take advantage of technology to file their returns, stressing that the “e-Tax portal is built for the convenience of taxpayers: it is easy, convenient, and safe.”

