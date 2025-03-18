The 25-year renewable agreement was signed on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the presence of the Programme Director, Strategy and Portfolio Delivery Office (SPDO), the State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, and the Commissioner for Waste Management and Resource, representing the State Government.

The project aims to tackle the state’s energy deficit and waste management challenges while delivering substantial economic and environmental benefits, according to the waste-to-energy firm.

According to SectorLead in a statement on Monday, the project is a landmark development for Taraba State, marking the beginning of a new era in how the region approaches waste management and energy production. “By turning waste into a valuable resource, the state is not only reducing its carbon footprints but also laying the foundation for economic prosperity and sustainable growth,” Adedayo Mustapha, CEO of SectorLead Limited, said shortly after the signing ceremony.

The firm added that the initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 7, 12 and 13 which captures: Affordable and Clean Energy, Responsible Consumption & Production, and Climate Action, respectively.

When fully operational, the project will also aid the reduction of carbon emissions, promote sustainable industrialization, and serve as a model for innovative, eco-friendly infrastructure solutions in Nigeria.

SectorLead added that this “transformative project” will provide a much-needed solution to the state’s waste management issues by “diverting waste from landfills and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment”.

“By generating 15MW of power from waste, the plant will strengthen Taraba State’s energy supply and boosting energy security. In addition to its environmental and energy benefits, the project will create jobs during both the construction and operational phases, stimulating economic growth and improving livelihoods.

“This Waste-to-Power Plant is not just a project; it’s a turning point for Taraba State. The environmental, economic, and energy benefits of this initiative are enormous. We are proud to partner with the Taraba State Government, whose vision for sustainable development is commendable. Together, we are paving the way for a greener, more prosperous future, aligned with global climate goals,” SectorLead’s CEO added.