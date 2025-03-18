An explosion has struck the Trans-Niger Pipeline, one of Nigeria’s largest oil pipelines, causing significant disruption and raising concerns about environmental damage and economic losses.

The incident, which occurred in Rivers State, is the latest in a series of political crises plaguing the country’s oil infrastructure.

The explosion, reported late Monday evening sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky, visible from miles away.

Local residents described hearing a loud blast followed by intense heat and flames. While the cause of the explosion is yet to be officially confirmed, sources suggest it could be linked to sabotage, vandalism, or equipment failure.

The Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) is considered one of Nigeria’s biggest oil pipelines. It is a major crude oil transportation pipeline in the Niger Delta region, which is known for its significant oil reserves.

The Trans Niger Pipeline is operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and spans approximately 180 kilometers (112 miles).

The TNP is an important infrastructure for transporting crude oil from oilfields in the Niger Delta to export terminals, primarily the Bonny Export Terminal. It has the capacity to transport over 450,000 barrels of crude oil per day, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s oil production and export.

