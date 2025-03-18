The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) has arrested 17 suspects involved in recent attacks on oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta.

The suspects were also linked to the killing of an NSCDC operative, (Umar Aliyu) Assistant Superintendent, and the hijacking of a speedboat belonging to Tantita Security Services.

According to a statement signed by NSCDC National Public Relations Officer Afolabi Babawale, the arrests followed a meticulously planned intelligence-led operation conducted at Tonogbe in Ekeremo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on March 6, 2025.

According to the statement, the CG’s SIS operatives, working in collaboration with other security agencies, apprehended a high-profile syndicate of sea pirates responsible for multiple criminal activities in the region.

AS Dandaura, Commander of the CG’s SIS provided further details on the suspects’ crimes.

He revealed that on January 21, 2025, a heavily armed group of vandals and sea pirates launched a violent attack on a Joint Task Force comprising NSCDC operatives and Tantita Security Services personnel at their base in Torugbene II, Ekeremo LGA.

“During the ambush, the assailants fired indiscriminately, killing Umar Aliyu (ASC) and making away with his AK-47 rifle.

“They also shot Ebikame Seimeneyefa, a Tantita Security operative, and stole a Tantita speedboat”, he added.

Dandura further noted that following the attack, the CG’s SIS, in collaboration with Tantita Security and other agencies, launched an extensive undercover operation to track down the perpetrators.

“Their efforts led to the capture of the 17-member gang, reportedly led by a notorious criminal named Ziakede Amatu. Amateur, a known vandal, kidnapper, and armed robber from the Norgbene community in Ekeremo, had been terrorizing Bayelsa and neighbouring states.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the same gang was behind an attack on Lokpobiri Heineken, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, at his residence on January 1, 2025.

“The gang leader, Amatu, also confessed to having previously engaged in illegal petroleum refining in Abonima, Rivers State, under a criminal associate known only as “Emergency.

The group had hidden seven AK-47 rifles in a forest for protection, but after Emergency disappeared, Amatu returned to Bayelsa and retrieved the weapons upon the advice of local elders”, the statement reads.

NSCDC further disclosed that Amatu and his gang acquired Tantita Security uniforms and used them to attack oil installations.

He stated that they aimed to divert suspicion, sabotage Tantita Security’s reputation, and create chaos after their failed attempts to secure surveillance contracts from the company.

“This vendetta ultimately led to the attack on NSCDC and Tantita operatives”, he said.

The 17 suspects arrested during the operation include Ziakede Amatu, Aaron Ekogbene, Ebimene Adeseotu, Toukekenme Emmanuel Police, Ken David, Timiprey Ekogbene, Isaac Pius, Guy Tigan Victor, Timothy Ebibakote, Odebor Abade Joseph, Zikena Kingsley, Kelly Babylon, Dide Tuboukebuleye, ThankGod Ezu, Godwin Aseyapwayei, and Timis Tokoni.

Recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, two empty AK-47 magazines, charms, 15 sets of Tantita Security uniforms (shirts and trousers), 15 Tantita Security T-shirts, and 15 black boots.

Dandaura expressed gratitude to the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for providing the necessary logistical support that enabled the squad’s success.

He assured that further investigations were ongoing to apprehend other suspects still at large, ensuring that all culprits face the full weight of the law.

