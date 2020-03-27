Tanker drivers will continue work amid Coronavirus pandemic, says NUPENG

The leadership of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says its members, especially tanker drivers will continue to lift products for supply to different parts of the country in notwithstanding the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The union had on Tuesday threatened it might asked its members, including tanker drivers, fuel stations as well as depot attendants to stay home in view of the rising cases of the virus infection in Nigeria.

President and secretary general of NUPENG, William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, speaking again on Friday, said the union and its members have resolved to continue their essential service of fuel supply to the nation at this trying period.

“Our great union met today Friday, March 27, 2020 and carefully examined the critical roles we play in the socio/ economic landscape of our dear nation vis a vis the current rampaging coronavirus epidemic the global community is currently facing.

“Arising from our discussions we came to the conclusion that the nation needs our essential services in same manners the nation requires the services of all those in the frontlines of the fight to curtail the spread of the virus.”

The union leaders advised all members on the value chain of distribution of petroleum products for commercial, industrial and domestic uses to continue work.

These sets of workers include the petroleum tanker drivers, petrol stations’ workers, petroleum products depots workers, oil and gas suppliers, liquefied petroleum gas retailers and others.

The NUPENG leadership said it was aware of the danger facing the workers given the continued spray of Coronavirus, but added, however, “at this point in our national life, we must all rise to defend humanity and no price should be too high to pay.”

They said the union would mobilise necessary safety kits for the exposed members, but warned that any worker who is not in direct line of loading and distribution of petroleum products on any particular day should stay home to avoid unnecessary crowd at operational locations.