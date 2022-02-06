Tani Series unveils ‘I am a Nigerian in Literary Art’ book collection to celebrate Nigerian excellence

To celebrate the strides of Nigerians in music, science, business and other sectors, Tani Series has released the first two books in the ‘I am a Nigerian in Literary Art’ collection written by Foluke Oyeleye.

Tani Series was founded in 2020 by Oyeleye to tell the stories she wanted the world to read about Nigeria and Nigerians. The vision is to inspire generations of Nigerian children, by sharing representative stories of success and excellence. “We inspire children to dream and build big while reflecting on their history so that, together, we can keep our culture, excellence, and light alive for generations to come,” she stated.

‘I am a Nigerian in Literary Art’ showcases the dedication, passion, and achievement of notable Nigerians, aimed at inspiring generations of Nigerian children to expand their ideas of what and who they can be.

The first two books released are I Am a Nigerian in Music and I Am a Nigerian in Literary Arts. Aside from the easy-to-understand stories told with vivid imagery and accompanied by beautiful illustrations, the books contain additional information about places, history, and other things relating to Nigerian culture.

Foluke Oyeleye, author of the book, speaking on why she embarked on the project said, researching and writing about Chief Timothy Odutola and his impact on the Nigerian manufacturing sector for one of her projects made her realise that she could tell the stories she wanted the world to read. “The seed for Tani Series was sown in my heart while I was a student at Harvard Business School”.

Oyeleye posits that by sharing representative stories of success and excellence, the collection will open the minds of children to a world of diverse possibilities. “I began researching and writing about the many amazing Nigerians who have contributed to making this world a better place. As I worked on the series, I discovered more strides made by each of these amazing people than I had previously known or imagined and I wanted to tell their stories in a rich and creative way,” she added.

Foluke Oyeleye is a creative, business- and bridge-builder with a passion for serving others. She loves and believes in Nigeria, and her life goal is to channel her love into making a positive impact by spotlighting all that’s good and wonderful about the country. Her desire is to use the ‘I Am a Nigerian in’ book collection to encourage Nigerian children to dream and build big while reflecting on their history.