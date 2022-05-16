Tallen withdraws senatorial ambition following Buhari’s directive

Nigeria’s minister of women’s affairs, Pauline Tallen, has withdrawn her senatorial ambition to represent Plateau South in the Senate, following consultations with her family and friends.

“I have decided to voluntarily step down from the Senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of Women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for Women at the Senate having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers, and supporters conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today,” Tallen tweeted on Monday.

Her decision is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari asked all members of his cabinet seeking elective office to resign on or before May 16th. Tallen said she is delighted to serve Nigerian Women in her capacity as Minister of Women Affairs under the current administration, which is part of what formed her decision.

The minister also expressed her appreciation for the support and commitment she received from women groups and other stakeholders, who she said purchased the Expression of Interest forms for her under the APC to run in the 2023 elections.

“I would like to assure all my supporters that their intention was received with gratitude. However, I am mindful of our accomplishments and the notable progress under my stewardship at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs which currently has my complete dedication,” she tweeted.

Tallen also urged the people of Plateau State Southern Senatorial District to continually support the incumbent Senator, Nora Daduut to sustain Women’s political force in the state and in Nigeria.

Other than Tallen, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), also withdrew from the 2023 Kebbi governorship race while Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, also announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.