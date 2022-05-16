Buhari honours Globacom Chairman, Adenuga

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of Nigeria, the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr., has been honoured with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Globacom Chairman, who was honoured alongside the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, and Chinedum Anthony Okereke, an industrialist, was recognised in ‘Employer of labour’ category of the Awards.

At the Awards ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, President Buhari said that Adenuga had over the years distinguished himself as driver of productivity in the country and a major employer of labour.

A total of 36 individuals and 10 organisations were honoured at the event including late Stella Ameyo Adadevoh who was recognised for his role in combating the scourge of Ebola and later Covid-19 infections in the country.

Adenuga presides over one of Africa’s largest business conglomerates, Mike Adenuga Group, with interests in oil and gas, telecoms, aviation, banking and real estate.

Each of his businesses in these sectors plays preeminent roles, helping set the pace and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

These companies provide direct employment to thousands of Nigerians and nationals from other African countries and Asia, as well as millions of other indirect employment opportunities.

Adenuga, who is also one of the largest shareholders in Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, and construction giants, Julius Berger Plc. was in 2012 awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) by the Federal Government in 2012.

In addition he was one of the 50 preeminent Nigerians who were conferred with the Special Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary Awards by the Federal Government of Nigeria during the country’s 50th Independence