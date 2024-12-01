Take ownership of your own sanitation agenda – Minister urges Nigerians

Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, has tasked local communities in Nigeria, to take ownership of their own sanitation agenda.

The minister gave the task on Saturday in Jahun, Jigawa, at the commissioning of ultramodern toilet facilities by Jigawa Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised in commemoration of the World Toilet Day.

Represented by the Director Water, Sanitation and Policy of the ministry, Mr Olu Daniels, the minister said communities need to be fully engaged towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, Jigawa is a beacon of hope for Open Defecation Campaign, “so I appeal to other states to consider it a model and emulate.”

In his remarks, Gov. Umar Namadi, commended the federal government as well as development partners for their support in enforcing sanitation in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Speaker, Jigawa House of Assembly, Mr Haruna Dangyatun, reiterated the administration’s commitment to maintaining open defecation free state.

He, however, expressed readiness of his administration to construct toilet facilities in markets and motor parks across the state towards maintaining a healthy state.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Ibrahim Garba-Hannungiwa, stressed the need for collective responsibility for more mobilisation to achieve the set target of sanitation.

He explained that traditional and religious leaders have a critical role to play, in view of their position in the society.

Garba-Hannungiwa announced that with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund(UNICEF), Jigawa has developed a strategy document for the attainment of safely managed sanitation by 2027.

He therefore, tasked local government councils and agencies saddled with the responsibility, to fast rack the process, to increase access to basic sanitation services.

The Provost, School of Health Technology, Jahun, Abdullahi Abubakar, commended the state government for the project, noting that it would improve sanitation in the benefitting schools.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Abubakar Sidi, said sanitation improves girls enrolment in tertiary institutions.

He explained that adolescent girls feel safe in a clean environment, “and therefore, are comfortably coming to school.”

The MD appealed to Jigawa residents to sustain the open defecation free title bestowed on the state for its open defecation campaign.

Sidi also highlighted the significance of World Toilet Day commemoration, noting that it promotes the culture of toilet facility usage.

He appealed to students to properly utilise the ultramodern toilet facilities provided in their schools, to sustain personal and environmental hygiene.

