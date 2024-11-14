Take drastic measures to comply with new global cocoa market policy, stakeholders urges govts

Government at all levels and relevant stakeholders have been called upon to take urgent and drastic measures to comply with the new European Union’s Deforestation-free Products Regulation (EUDR) for the nation to secure its right place in the global cocoa market.

Omotosho Caroline, the Managing Director of Johnvents Industries Limited, who made the call on Thursday, however, emphasized the need for the nation to seize the opportunity the extend the deadline for compliance till December 2025 to meet the required standards.

She disclosed that for the nation to comply with the EUDR, there would be “revising and remapping of protected areas, implementing thorough risk assessments, and creating clear, accessible guidelines for farmers and companies to follow.”

Omotosho emphasised that compliance with the EUDR could only be achieved through concerted efforts by all relevant stakeholders, including the “government, private sector, and civil society to fully meet the EUDR’s stringent requirements.”

She, however, disclosed that “At Johnvents, we are taking proactive steps, such as conducting thorough risk assessments, working to achieve 100 per cent polygon mapping for farms in our network, and instituting rigorous policies against human rights abuses and child labour.

“These measures not only prepare us for EUDR compliance but also help to create an ethical, transparent supply chain that benefits both producers and consumers alike.”

Omotosho said: “With the revised December 2025 deadline for compliance with the European Union’s Deforestation-free Products Regulation (EUDR), Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads.

“This regulation, designed to curb deforestation and protect biodiversity, presents both challenges and opportunities for Nigeria’s cocoa industry.

“While the extension grants more time, it also accentuates the urgency for Nigeria to take decisive action to meet these standards, secure its market access, and ensure a sustainable future for millions of smallholder farmers who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods.”

Appreciating the Federal Government for constituting the National Task Force (NTF) on EUDR compliance, led by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, to coordinate stakeholders, develop a traceability system, and engage with the EU on adjusting the compliance timeline, the Managing Director of Johnvents Industries Limited noted that it wasn’t enough.

She warned that “A significant portion of Nigeria’s cocoa industry relies on smallholder farmers who often lack the resources, technology, and knowledge required to adopt sustainable farming practices.

“Transitioning to regenerative agriculture – which can improve yields, protect forests, and increase resilience to climate change -requires training, financial support, and access to resources.

“If we don’t act swiftly to empower these farmers, they may be left behind, potentially losing access to the EU market and endangering their livelihoods.

“As Managing Director of Johnvents Industries Limited, owner of one of Nigeria’s largest cocoa processing factories with an annual capacity of 18,000 metric tonnes, I see first-hand the importance of proactive compliance daily.

“This additional time should be seized as an opportunity to build robust, sustainable systems that protect our forests, enhance traceability, and support smallholder farmers in adapting to new practices.”

