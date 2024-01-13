Taiwanese shrug off China threats, elect Lai Ching-te as president

William Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won Taiwan’s presidential election on Saturday as voters dismissed warnings by China that DPP’s re-election poses a risk of conflict.

Lai, the current vice president, was in a three-way race with his significant opposition, Hou Yu-ih from the conservative Kuomintang (KMT) and former Taipei Mayor and a newcomer in national politics Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which only founded in 2019.

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s sitting vice president, declared victory on Saturday evening while his two main opposition rivals conceded defeat.

While addressing jubilant supporters on Saturday Lai described his win a “victory for the community of democracies.”

“We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we still stand on the side of democracy,” he said.

“I will act in accordance with our democratic and free constitutional order in a balanced manner that maintains the cross-strait status quo,” he assured Taiwanese.

Hsiao Bi-khim, Lai’s running mate, who recently served as Taiwan’s top envoy to the United States, was also elected Vice President.

Results from Taiwan’s Central Election Committee showed Lai with around 40 per cent of the popular vote while his two main rivals trailed with 33 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

The result shows voters backing the DPP’s view that Taiwan is a sovereign nation that should bolster defences against China’s threats and deepen relations with fellow democratic countries, even if it amounts to economic punishment or military intimidation by Beijing.

Taiwan is a democratic island that governs itself but it is claimed by mainland China and has no international recognition as a country.

For the past eight years, the DPP’s now outgoing president, Tsai Ing Wen, had moved Taiwan away from Beijing’s orbit closer to the United States, increasing Beijing’s anger.

Lai is likely to continue with the Party’s self-governing solid stance and China has already issued staunch warnings against any moves for independence.