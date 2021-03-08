SystemSpecs ED, Atanda, NCC Boss, Danbatta, others to headline Bullion Lecture

SystemSpecs‘ Executive Director, Deremi Atanda, together with Prof Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and others will be speaking at the 2021 edition of The Bullion Lecture.

A platform organized by the Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria), the Bullion Lecture is designed to facilitate vibrant discourse around issues of national and international importance. The event is scheduled to hold at 10 am on Thursday, March 11, 2021, virtually and in-person.

Selected as one of the panelists at the Bullion Lecture, Atanda, is an African tech expert who has been featured on the African FinTech Foundry, African Business Forum of Stanford University, Channels TV, CNBC Africa, and TEDxIkeja among other prominent platforms.

He will join Chizor Malize, Managing Director of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), to share insights on various aspects of the national economy to drive growth and progress.

Prof Danbatta, an eminent scholar and nation builder, would deliver the keynote lecture with a keen focus on telecoms, digital banking, and the nation’s economic development.

According to the organizers, the lecture will be chaired by Dr. Segun Aina, President, Africa FinTech Network, and former President/Chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Expected guests at the lecture include banking industry executives, captains of industry, government officials, ICT professionals, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of multilateral institutions, senior media executives and other journalists, and members of the public.