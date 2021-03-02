EX-NCC boss to speak on digital banking at The Bullion Lecture

Umar Garba Danbatta, executive vice-chairman/chief executive officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), will deliver the 2021 edition of The Bullion Lecture; a statement issued in Lagos by Ray Echebiri, founder/chief executive officer of CFJ Nigeria, has said.

The Bullion Lecture, a platform conceptualised by the Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ) Nigeria for lively discourse on national and international issues, is always delivered by first-rate academics and professionals.

The lecture scheduled for March 11, 2021, will hold at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Danbatta, a professor, an engineer, and astute administrator, would be speaking on telecoms, digital banking and Nigeria’s economic development.

He holds Beng and MSC degrees from the Technical University of Wroclaw in Poland, and PHD from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, United Kingdom.

Until his appointment as EVC/CEO of NCC, Professor Danbatta was a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Bayero University, Kano, for 32 years, where he taught courses in telecommunications engineering and electronics and held academic positions of Dean of the Faculty and Head of Department at different times.

According to the statement, “The lecture will be chaired by Segun Aina, president, Africa Fintech Network and former president/chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.”

Chizor Malize, managing director/chief executive officer, Financial Institutions Training Centre, and Aderemi Atanda, executive director, SystemSpecs Limited, have been selected as panellists.