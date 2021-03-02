Facebook partners JA, empowers young people with digital marketing skills

JA Nigeria, according to a statement has announced a partnership with Facebook in line with the vision of raising a generation of digitally-inclined young business leaders, This new partnership will result in the incorporation of a Digital Marketing module into JA’S flagship Company Program to empower young people with Digital Marketing skills.

With the growing need for digital literacy among young people, it was pressing to expose students to digital tools in order to help them bring their business online and market their brands through JA Company Program. JA Company Program teaches secondary school students how to start and run their own business, develop a product or service, form a company, choose a business name and elect company officers to oversee the operation of the company. The program aims to help students move a business idea from concept stage to reality and help them succeed in a global economy.

The Digital Marketing module incorporation was however intended to enable students to build their online presence, connect to a larger audience and grow their businesses. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the need for these digital strategies.