Swiss govt donates €1.2m to Borno flood victims

The Swiss Federation has donated 1.2 million Euros to the Borno State Flood Disaster Relief Fund to provide much-needed support to the victims of the flood disaster in Borno State.

The donation was announced by Nicolas Lang, Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, who led a delegation of the Swiss Embassy on a sympathy visit to the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Lang was accompanied by Nicolas Martin-Achard, the Senior Humanitarian Advisor, and Florent Geel, the Senior Political Advisor at the Swiss Embassy.

Switzerland had previously supported the Borno Model in 2023 with about 700,000 USD. This contribution had been fully implemented in due time and purpose. The Borno Model is a programme for the mass exit of armed Boko Haram insurgents and civilians trapped in the lines of conflict.

“These donations in 2023 and 2024 demonstrate Switzerland’s continued support and solidarity with the Borno State Government and the people of Borno affected by the crises”, Lang said.

Responding, Governor Zulum thanked Ambassador Lang and his team for taking time out of their busy schedule to pay the sympathy visit to Borno State and the Swiss Federal Government for the generous donation to the affected flood victims.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Borno, let me express our profound gratitude to the Swiss Government for this generous donation. We are equally grateful to Amb Lang and his team for the sympathy visit. Rest assured, the donation shall be judiciously utilised under my watch.”

