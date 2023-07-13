Suzuki, Cars45 sign deal to bridge access, affordability of brand new cars

Suzuki by Cfao Motors on Wednesday, July 12 signed an automotive and e-commerce marketplace partnership agreement with Cars45 by Jiji to bridge affordability and access of brand new cars in Nigeria.

Aissatou Dioup, general manager, Cfao Motors, speaking on the partnership said that the strategic partnership would help transform the car buying and selling experience for Nigerian consumers, by offering convenience and easy access to a wider range of top-quality vehicles.

According to her, Suzuki by Cfao recorded about 3500 unit sales volume in 2022, which placed its dealership among the top automotive marketing outlets within the Nigerian market. She however disclosed that the new partnership will help bridge the wide margin that exists between used and new cars that stand at about 13, 000 to 5, 000 cars per year.

“So, it means that in Nigeria, the culture of used cars is already here and we cannot be pretentious that we are going to change it. Our goal is to change the mentality of people to be able to buy a brand new car through this partnership,” Dioup said.

According to her, the partnership with Cars45 by Jiji will offer prospective car buyers in Nigeria a full range of Suzuki models at affordable prices. “We are very optimistic that with our new partnership with Cars45 by Jiji, coupled with the excellent product quality from Suzuki, our sales figure will increase exponentially in the months and years to come,” Dioup said.

Dioup disclosed that Suzuki by Cfao is not just selling cars; rather they are making an impact in the automobile industry. According to her, the new partnership comes with one year free after sales service as additional incentive. “So, the partnership with Cars45 by Jiji is definitely a strong partnership. They have a good beginning, and I’m sure we’ll be able to have a great win-win partnership”.

However, speaking on the economic policies of the Tinubu led administration; she said that Nigerians will start feeling the real benefits of government policy on foreign exchange (FX) market within the next six month.

Maxim Makarchuk, chief operating officer, Cars45 by Jiji, said the partnership is a natural progression in its journey to offer unique opportunities and choices to Nigerian car users. According to him, the partnership offers accessibility for affordable brand new cars and would change the way Nigerians buy cars.

He said the e-commerce platform will provide some financing incentives to make the cars affordable. According to him, the partnership will allow both companies to combine its expertise, technology, resources, and reach, to serve the over 10million Nigerians who use the jiji platform on a monthly basis.

“We are elated to join forces with CFAO Suzuki to provide Nigerian car users with unprecedented opportunities and choices. ‘At Cars45, our mission is to change the way Nigerians buy cars. We constantly strive to provide exceptional customer service, transparency, reliability, fair pricing, and convenience, ensuring that our customers have access to the best available options,” Makarchuk said.