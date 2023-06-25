CFAO unveils Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti

Suzuki by CFAO, a subsidiary of CFAO Group and authorised distributors of the brand, last Friday sustained its aggressive push in Nigeria’s automotive market with the unveiling of the all-new Grand Vitara SUV, and also announced its comeback in the passenger and logistics segment with the introduction of the 7-seater and 2-seater mini buses that guarantee prospective corporate and individual buyers good returns on investment.

Addressing motoring journalists in Lagos last Friday hours before the official unveiling of the Grand Vitara and the EECO panel van and passenger mini buses, Aissatou Diouf, general manager, Suzuki by CFAO said that the model change SUV was completely different from the predecessor models in terms of design cues, interior finishing and exterior design that is timeless with amazing technology and lots of comfort.

While the all-new Grand Vitara has starting price tag of N22million, the EECO mini-buses are sold at N9.5milllion.

Recall that last year, the franchisee sold over 3,500 units across all model making the automotive outlet one of the most successful automotive dealerships in Nigeria which earned it a number of outstanding industry awards.

The Grand Vitara she noted is a new SUV model conceptualised, designed and developed by Suzuki and also share a number of collaborations with Toyota.

Diouf said that, the automaker has developed the new ‘sheriff’ in town as a global flagship SUV that showcases the best of the automotive brand design, trendsetting technology and amazing on and off-road performance.

With powerful exterior styling, flushed hood & crafted chrome grill, its long shoulders emphasize the overall length while the shoulder line and the front/rear fenders, gives it a muscular and assertive SUV exterior.

Conducting the automotive journalists round the all-new Grand Vitara, the general manager pointed out that the front face with distinctive 3-point signature lamps, chrome grille bar which connects right and left lamps, and polygonal grille adds up to give the all-new Grand Vitara a premium look.

Sophisticated layered instrument panel expresses luxury and the thick console enhances the appearance as a confident SUV, while the black and burgundy dual tone interior with silver stitched synthetic leather in the instrument panel and the trims create a luxurious cabin.

Apart from the ventilated seats and 360 view camera, it also offers built-in Suzuki Connect, wireless charging and rear AC vents that contributes to great comfort.

In addition to Smart Hybrid, it also offers Intelligent Electric Hybrid, the first system for Suzuki to be introduced in some markets. The 4WD variant is equipped with Allgrip Select for the first time, a system that allows the driver to choose from four selectable driving modes.

With the introduction of the all-new Grand Vitara in the mid-SUV segment and expanding its SUV line-up, Suzuki will seek to expand its share of the market in Nigeria.

Suzuki by CFAO also demonstrated its readiness to play big on the small mini-bus segment with the unveiling of the 1.2 liter 2-seater EECO Panel Van and the 7-seater passenger mini bus that will meet the needs of commercial transport operators and logistics operators.

Aimed primarily at last-mile cargo deliveries, the event industry, school runs, the pharmaceutical supplies, florists and any other urban freight service, the Eeco has a large rear single-door opening as well as sliding doors on either side to facilitate loading and unloading in any position or space.

The cargo box itself is 1,620 mm long by 1 300 mm wide and 1,070 mm tall with no intrusion from the wheel arches. In fact, the whole vehicle construction is quite ingenious with a good portion of the engine and the battery located beneath the front passenger seat.

With the full length of the Eeco measuring 3,673 mm with 1,475 mm wide riding on a wheelbase of 2,350 mm and 13-inch wheels and tyres, it is undeniably cute and well priced.

The cabin space is enough for two passengers to sit quite comfortably. The Eeco comes standard with dual front crash bags, anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, and manual air-conditioning. It is factory-fitted with the wiring for a radio and comes with 12-volt power socket.