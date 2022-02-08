Suspected gunmen abduct IPMAN chairman, kill driver in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Baba Abdul Saliu, the Benin depot chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in Edo state.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Monday evening at 7pm in Jattu in Etsako West local government area of Edo state.

Eyewitness says the gunmen laid ambush at the victim’s residence with two unplated vehicles and upon sighting the IPMAN’s chairman vehicle, they shot repeatedly, killing the driver in the process.

The kidnappers reportedly abducted him after they gained control over the security personnel attached to him who were said to have sustained injuries during the gun battle.

Read also: Gunmen kidnap Bayelsa commissioner

However, a family source said the kidnappers were yet to contact them for ransom payment.

Confirming the incident, Bello Kontongs, Edo State police public relations officer said “the incident is true and the police are already combing the bush to ensure he is rescued”.

BusinessDay reports that the victim, who emerged the chairman of IPMAN during an annual general meeting and election of a new executive in Benin City last Thursday, decried the state of the moribund Benin depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).