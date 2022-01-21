Gunmen kidnap Bayelsa commissioner

Gunmen have kidnapped Federal Otokito, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade and Industry, from his residence at Otuokpoti in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

BD Sunday gathered that the gunmen took him from his residence in the riverine community on Thursday night into a waiting speedboat and drove to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile a statement by Asinim Butswat, Bayelsa State Police Command signed by the Police public relations officer, said the command has intensified efforts to arrest the suspects.

The statement further said the command is also intensifying efforts to rescue the kidnapped victim.

The statement read in part: “Preliminary investigation reveals that, the kidnappers stormed the residence of Hon Federal Otokito on 20th January, 2022 at about 2300hours and whisked him away in a waiting speedboat to an unknown destination.”

The police did not give any further details, but said the command has launched a manhunt for the rescue of the commissioner.

Observers say it could be a case of kidnap for money as in many other similar cases.