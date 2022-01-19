Ogun assures support for 10,000 budding entrepreneurs

The Ogun State government has restated its commitment to helping young entrepreneurs and small business owners start and upscale 10,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the second MSME business clinic ongoing in the state.

Kikelomo Longe, the commissioner for industry, trade and investment, made the commitment during the MSMEs business clinic held for the Isheri/Akute zone at Akute.

Represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Olu Aikulola, Longe said that the programme was aimed at assisting entrepreneurs involved in five specialised areas which include: information and communication technology, agro-processing, non-metallic and basic mineral, fashion and textiles, and beauty care.

She added that through the business clinic and other programmes, the present administration was helping address challenges facing MSMEs and aiding their growth so that they can contribute adequately to the economic development of the state.

“These business clinics are to sensitise and expose entrepreneurs to the immense opportunities available for starting and scaling up their business. Our goal is to help MSMEs thrive and have a fair play in the market”, Longe said.

Delivering a welcome address, the special adviser to the governor on industry, trade and investment, Remi Ogunmefun said the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration had organised the MSMEs business clinic across zones within the state to help entrepreneurs access capital, improve on market access and grow their businesses.

Ogunmefun called on participants to speak about the challenges facing their business to various development partners present at the Clinic so that those challenges can be effectively addressed.

He added that after the Ota zone edition of the clinic holding on Thursday, January 20, 2022, capacity building programmes would be organised to further support some of the participants whose business growth requires more capacity building.

The general manager, Ogun State Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency, Olugbenga Abolaji-Israel called on participants yet to start their business to identify opportunities around them, adding that they should not be discouraged of starting small.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Oluwatosin Abiade and Adeyemi Ogunsanya who lauded the Ogun State government for organising the clinic, said the programme has linked them with various development partners and provided support for their businesses.