Surulere on partial closure as Super Eagles host CAR in W/Cup qualifier

Lagos State government has announced that traffic leaving and coming into Surulere Stadium on Thursday will be diverted as Nigeria’s Super Eagles host Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday, 7th October, 2021 by 5:00pm in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, commissioner for transportation, revealed that vehicles will be barred from accessing Surulere from Teslim axis from 12:00 noon, including the Service lane inbound the National Stadium from Alaka and Teslim Balogun Stadium from Ojuelegba.

Motorist heading towards Costain, Lagos Island from Masha/kilo and Surulere are advised to use Adeniran Ogunsanya or Bode Thomas to link Iponri or Eric Moore to access their destinations or alternately utilize Adelabu to connect Babs Animashaun/Eric Moore axis to link Brewery and access Costain or Eko Bridge.

However, motorists can use the aforementioned route to access Surulere from Lagos Island.

Motorists heading towards Ikorodu road from Surulere are also advised to make use of Akerele to link Ogunlana Drive inwards Itire road and connect to Ojuelegba to their destinations.

Oladeinde added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) alongside Security Agencies will be on ground to ensure seamless traffic flow.

He stressed that the cooperation of the Surulere community and all other motorists that ply the affected axis is vital to ease the flow of traffic.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had proposed to stage Three Super Eagles World Cup Home Qualifying Matches in Lagos State, the First of the series took place on Friday 3rd September, 2021 between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Lone Stars of Liberia.

Nigeria’s U20 girls, the Falconets on Wednesday played their African qualifying series for 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup with a superb 4-0 dismissal of their counterparts from the Central African Republic.