Supreme Court sets Friday for judgments in Lagos, Kano, 5 other governorship disputes

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has confirmed that this Friday, January 12 2024, will be the judgment day for several pivotal governorship disputes across seven states. The states in question include Lagos, Kano, Plateau, Zamfara, Bauchi, Cross-River, and Ebonyi.

Parties involved in these appeals have already received notices about the impending judgments. This series of judgments will address a collection of appeals filed in connection with various governorship elections.

Significantly, the Supreme Court heard and reserved judgments on December 19 for two appeals challenging the election of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. These appeals were filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “The stakes are high as we await the court’s decision on these matters,” a legal analyst commented.

The apex court also reserved judgment on December 21 for appeals in the Kano State governorship dispute. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the winner, a decision contested in the appeal marked: SC/CV/1179/2023.

In Plateau State, the court heard and reserved judgment on three appeals, including one filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang. A key focus will be on the November 19 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which voided Mutfwang’s election. The court also addressed appeals concerning the governorship election in Cross River State, involving PDP candidate Senator Sandy Ojang Onor, who is contesting the victory of Senator Bassey Edet Otu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Further, the court reserved judgment on an appeal by the PDP and its candidate in the Ogun State governorship election, Oladipupo Adebutu. This appeal challenges the Court of Appeal’s affirmation of Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Ogun State. Chris Uche (SAN), arguing for the appellant, stated, “The return of the governor by INEC in this case was unlawful and we’re hopeful for a just verdict.”

In a significant development, the Supreme Court dismissed three appeals seeking to unseat Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno of the PDP. These appeals, including one filed by Akanimo Udofia and the APC, were dismissed following the court’s observation that the lower courts had already adequately addressed the issues raised.

As the nation awaits these critical judgments, the outcomes are expected to significantly impact the political landscape of the involved states. The Supreme Court’s decisions will not only resolve ongoing electoral disputes but also set precedents for future electoral litigation.